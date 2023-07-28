By Kat Jeanne
For the News & Eagle
Free backpacks will be available next month for area students.
The 23rd annual Feed the Neighborhood event is set for 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Longfellow Middle School, McKinley Elementary School and Garfield Elementary School.
This year, the event will be a drive-thru, where 1,500 backpacks will be dispersed. Each child will receive a backpack with school supply packers, undergarment vouchers for Walmart and information about local community organizations.
“A lot of the focus for Feed the Neighborhood is really about the four walls of the church coming out to really make a difference in people’s lives and the community,” said Brad Mendenhall, president of Making a Difference.
“The old proverbial saying, ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ that still rings true today, especially when you talk about getting kids back to school,” Mendenhall said. “There is such a burden with all of the supplies and clothing. So, coming alongside some families to be able to help them out a little bit with some basic supplies. To many out there, it may not seem like much, but to others, it’s a big blessing. “
Feed the Neighborhood is hosted by the nonprofit Making A Difference Inc., and seeks to help elementary and middle school students and their families around Enid.
More information can be found at https://www.enidmad.org/ftn.
