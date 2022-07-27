ENID, Okla. — Around 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be available next month for children in the area going back to school.
The 22nd annual Feed the Neighborhood event is set for 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Stride Bank Center and David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Brittany Juliano, director of FTN, said the event’s mission each year has remained the same.
“Our goal is geared toward helping elementary and middle school students in Enid and the surrounding areas who are in need, and making sure they have everything they need to start the first day of school successfully,” she said.
Games, snacks, backpacks
This year’s event will be the first in-person FTN event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and Juliano said she and all of the about-200 volunteers are thrilled.
“We’re so excited to be back in person to get to love on this community — talk to everybody, make sure that they feel seen and loved on,” she said. “That’s really our heartbeat — we want to meet the need but also love on this community, so we get to do both with this event.”
In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, socks and underwear vouchers and free haircuts will be available during FTN.
Local and area vendors will be on-site, as well, to show what services they offer the community, and the Garfield County Health Department will provide immunization checks so students can see if they need any vaccinations before school starts.
Games, food and snacks for the entire family, inflatables, a DJ and bicycle giveaways also are on the slate of activities.
“The backpack giveaways, vendors, haircuts and immunization checks will all be inside the Stride Bank Center, and then people can cross the street to David Allen for all the fun,” Juliano said.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grades can receive one of the backpacks, which will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
All children must be accompanied by an adult in order to receive their backpacks.
Seeing a need
Juliano has been the director of FTN for seven years now, but it was her father Brad Mendenhall, senior pastor at World Harvest Church, who started the event, so she was actually at the very first event when she was 6 years old.
In 1998, Juliano said the first FTN was formed by World Harvest volunteers as a simple, family friendly community festival providing food and games with candy and toys as prizes for winning.
One of the volunteers suggested having some school supplies as prizes, too.
“Everybody was like, ‘No kid is going to want school supplies, but OK — we’ll get some pencils, erasers and that kind of stuff,’” Juliano said. “Once the event started, we had a whole bunch of kids playing the games, and they all were choosing school supplies over candy.”
Juliano said the volunteers realized that having back-to-school supplies was a massive need in the community, so FTN began growing and meeting that need every year on the second Sunday in August.
“Ever since then, we started providing backpacks and school supplies, and just to see the overwhelming response from the community — the need for this has been overwhelming,” she said.
Helping the cause
As of July 21, Juliano said FTN was still in need of about $14,000 to go toward the socks and underwear vouchers, as well as about 30 bicycles for the giveaway.
Anyone who would like to donate to FTN can send cash or checks made out to “Making a Difference” to 1420 W. Owen K. Garriott, Suite 4C, Enid, OK 73703.
Business sponsorships also are available at www.enidmad.org/ftn. Anyone who would like to volunteer can do so by visiting the website.
Juliano said about 15 additional hairdressers or barbers are needed for the free haircuts, too.
For information about FTN, contact Juliano by emailing brittany@enidmad.org or go to www.enidmad.org/ftn.
