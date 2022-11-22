Enid Public Schools families and other households may qualify for discounts toward internet service and internet equipment with the The Affordable Connectivity Program.
The program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school and health care.
The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households also can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household. A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.
Other criteria would be participating in one of the following assistance programs: Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Housing Assistance, Public Housing and Affordable Housing Programs for American Indians, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians.
Eligibility also would include Supplemental Security Income (SSI), WIC, Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits, Lifeline or receiving a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
Go to https://www.fcc.gov/acp for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.