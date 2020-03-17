OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to Oklahoma small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
To qualify for the program, the state must submit documentation of business losses for at least five businesses per county.
A survey to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 to businesses is currently being collected by local and state officials, according to a link on the Oklahoma State Department of Emergency Management. The information will be used to support a request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan declarations from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
If approved, disaster loans of up to $2 million will be available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19. Funding will be provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by President Trump.
According to the SBA, these loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere and 2.75% for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible for this program.
When SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications are made available, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce will have staff available to assist small businesses with filling out the forms. Companies needing assistance with the application forms and economic development organizations providing assistance to businesses in their communities should contact Ray Little at ray.little@okcommerce.gov or (405) 815-5227.
