ENID, Okla. — The special agent in charge of the Oklahoma City FBI office, Edward Gray, spoke to Enid Rotary Club on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023,giving an update on what the agency has been focused on during the past few years.
Gray grew up in the Atlanta area but was based in Enid for his first job with the FBI in 1995 when Enid was the location of one of the FBI’s resident agencies. He has been an FBI agent for 28 years, and took command of the Oklahoma City office last year. He spent the first five years of his career in Oklahoma working criminal investigations.
”It’s great to be back in Enid. I started my career 28 years ago here in Enid,” Gray said. “Last year, I was lucky enough to be named special agent in charge of Oklahoma City, which is kind of a dream job. Things really worked out for me to be able to get back to where I started.”
Gray said there currently are nine resident agencies in the state that coordinate with Oklahoma City. The largest is Tulsa, and the second-largest is Muskogee, with a goal of having 135 agents in the state available for investigations. With the full staff, Gray said there are more than 300 employed by the FBI, including 20-30 full-time task force officers.
Gray said the McGirt ruling in July 2020, which ruled state courts no longer had the authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahomans who are tribal members, sent a lot of cases back to the federal level, which added a lot of cases to the workload for FBI agents in Oklahoma. Gray said their staff was extremely busy following the McGirt ruling, adding that the agency would receive calls from the Department of Corrections or a sheriff’s office about a violent criminal being released that night, causing the agents to scramble to get legal precedent to respond.
“So our agents were literally writing criminal complaints and trying to get federal arrest warrants on these folks within hours, without even having, a lot of times, the supporting documentation,” Gray said.
He said one of the ways that helped mitigate the large caseload on agents was FBI headquarters rotating agents to the state to work on a temporary basis. He said since 2020, there have been more than 350 special agents who have rotated through Oklahoma to help with the issues that arose post-McGirt. At one point, Gray said, agents had an average of 50 cases apiece, with many of them being violent crimes.
Gray said there have been a couple of decisions made over the past year regarding McGirt that have helped the FBI in Oklahoma. He said what has become known as the Wallace Decision made it to where an inmate could not appeal their case under McGirt if they already had exhausted all their appeal attempts through the state. He said those cases staying closed made it so the FBI wasn’t getting contacted in the late hours of the night regarding a case being updated.
Another decision, following the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, made it so the state and federal government both had jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed against Oklahomans who were tribal members by non-tribal Oklahomans. Gray said it helped the FBI by having a large amount of cases handed to local agencies, but said it is still a controversial decision.
“Castro-Huerta is a bit controversial,” he said. “It provided relief for us in terms of helping the victims, but the tribes on the eastern side of the state find it as kind of a brunt to their sovereignty.”
Gray said in the past two years, his office has indicted more than 1,200 for crimes and aided more than 2,500 victims.
“Our goal is to do right by the victims, and our goal is to take care of those,” Gray said. “A lot of those cases have to do with children who were victims of some very violent crime.”
In 1995 while working in Enid, he investigated and managed criminal cases, including Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigations and crimes occurring on tribal reservations. He was awarded the Director’s Award for Distinguished Service by a New Employee in 1998. In 1999, Gray transferred to Little Rock, Ark., and continued working on criminal investigations for more than 10 years there.
In 2008, he was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, and in 2011 was promoted to supervisory senior resident agent for Fayetteville, Ark. He was named assistant legal attache in Trinidad and Tobago, covering seven countries. He later served as the unit chief of the Render Safe Readiness Unit in the Counter-IED section of CIRG and deployed as deputy on-scene commander of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas with a degree in physics. He also served as a military intelligence army in the U.S. Army for five years and holds a master’s of business administration degree from John Brown University and a master’s of science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
