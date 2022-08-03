Accident east of Enid

Enid emergency personnel work the scene of a fatality accident in the eastbound lanes of US 412 east of 42nd street August 3, 2022.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — An 84-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, when the pickup he was driving rear-ended an anhydrous ammonia truck at the railroad tracks near 42nd and U.S. 412, according to Enid Police Department.

Warren Neuerburg was pronounced dead at the scene, and the state Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and notified, according to a police spokesman.

Enid and Garfield County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting the collision at approximately 11:40 a.m., police said. The accident, which remains under investigation, blocked the eastbound lanes of the highway while first responders worked at the scene

This developing story will be updated as information becomes available.

