ENID, Okla. — Another effort to address the state’s growing teacher shortage has Enid’s two higher education institutions partnering to shorten the time it takes students to get an education degree.
The Enid campuses of Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University will begin providing a fast-track degree program to aspiring elementary education students, the colleges both announced this month.
NWOSU and NOC will hold joint advisement sessions over this fast-track program at the NOC Enid campus in Montgomery Hall and in the lobby of the Zollars Building from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday next week, then again on April 18-19.
School officials couldn’t be reached Thursday to say when the program would start admitting students.
Enid campus students would be dual-enrolled and taking courses at both institutions, earning an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in three and a half years.
“As Oklahoma is facing a teacher shortage, this program allows students to obtain their degrees faster while still receiving the same great quality education for which Northern and Northwestern are known,” said Tiffany Meacham, Enid academic adviser for elementary education at NOC, in a press release issued by the school.
NWOSU President Janet Cunningham said a student would take less time in the program if they already were concurrently enrolled at NOC while at Enid High School, whose University Center allows high schoolers to take college-level and AP courses.
As a state requirement, students will continue to complete their student teaching assignments in their final semester of school.
NWOSU and NOC already have a partnership in place through their degree transfer “bridge” program. Since 2007, students who receive their associate degree at NOC can easily transfer to and receive scholarships from NWOSU to complete their bachelor’s.
The two campuses sit next door to each other, with a physical bridge connecting the colleges.
Enid Public Schools’ Fowler Early Childhood Center, which opened next to NWOSU in 2019, also allows NWOSU early childhood education students to work with pre-K students during the school year.
Cunningham said the new joint plan was a “very prescribed program” for students who start as a freshman, during a presentation to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education on Wednesday at NWOSU-Enid.
“We want to try and move them right through,” she said.
Cunningham said she believed Wednesday was the first time the state regents have met at any of Northwestern’s campuses in a regular meeting.
Regents Chancellor Angela Garrett said during the meeting she hopes the state Legislature continues to invest in engineering/computer technology, teacher education and nursing.
The latter two careers are among NWOSU-Enid’s largest post-secondary programs.
Cunningham on Wednesday also touted the university’s relatively new doctoral nursing program for students.
NWOSU’s bachelor of science in nursing to doctor of nursing practice program — its only offered professional degree — began taking students in 2017 and is entirely privately funded from trust donations.
Graduates then test to become nursing practitioners and can begin their practice, without a stop at a master’s degree.
The first class of seven graduated in 2020. Though graduating classes had increased to 12 students in 2021, Cunningham said six doctoral students are set to graduate this year.
Forty-one students — many of whom are career nurses — are enrolled in the program, which requires doctoral candidates to also have a CNA (certified nursing aide) certification along with their BSN.
NWOSU also has a registered nurse to BSN program.
She said a recent survey from NWOSU showed that 100% of graduates have passed a certification test to be family nurse practitioners.
Grads also reported 100% employment, “as you might imagine,” Cunningham said. More than half practice in primary or urgen t care centers.
The three-year, full-time BSN to DNP program is almost entirely virtual, she said, with students and faculty required to come to the Enid campus in-person for several weeks in the summer. The program’s faculty is remote and full-time (the chair of the department lives in Wisconsin).
Registered nursing ranks among the state’s top 100 critical occupations — jobs in high demand that are projected to have positive growth.
Two-thirds of these critical occupations require an advanced degree, Chancellor Garrett said.
In 2019, around 30,500 registered nurses were employed in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Works program, which is part of the state’s Office of Workforce Development.
RNs earned a median $29.69 an hour in 2019, according to Oklahoma Works; family and general practitioners earn upwards of $100 an hour.
