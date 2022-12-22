Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern, northwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&