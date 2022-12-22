ENID, Okla. — A blast of arctic air has area farmers struggling to take care of their cattle in the extreme temperatures.
“Farming is like a roller coaster,” said Bart Struble, who farms in the Garber area.
He said the best way to keep cattle alive in the extreme cold is to keep them well fed. The problem, however, is a lack of hay and grass from the spring and summer and late planting of wheat due to the ongoing drought.
Struble said they usually have their cattle on wheat pasture, but there is little of it available now for grazing. Struble brought in 100 loads of hay in the summer that amounted to 4,000 to 5,000 bales. With the lack of grass and wheat, farmers have to feed more bales.
He said he is always chasing feed sources to keep his cattle fed.
Tracy Roberts, who has cattle on land near north U.S. 81, said it is a struggle to keep everything from freezing. He said he has to keep his tractors in the shop to keep them running so he can feed his cows.
“I lost a cow yesterday, but I’m trying to keep them fed and warm,” he said.
ABC Rural reports that researchers say extreme climate could be the biggest challenge farmers face. Crops are completely dependent on conditions, such as temperature, light and relative humidity, that is beyond their control. Add to this the increasing costs of fertilizer, crop protection and labor, farmers are seeing their profits at risk.
Across the United States, 80% of farmers ranked rising costs as the No. 1 risk to profitability, according to ABC Rural. The extreme weather adds to the stress of farming.
“I have two tractors that won’t start,” Struble said.
Diesel fuel will gel in the extreme cold.
Other issues with the frigid temperatures are breaking ice so cattle will have water, and taking care of newborn calves. They can easily die in an hour if they are not warmed, farmers said.
Whitley Vanaman, who farms with her husband south of Pond Creek, said they saved a baby calf in the midst of the storm Thursday. Her husband, Lendal, was there when the calf was born.
He took it to their home, dried it off, put it in front of the heater and fed it a bottle of colostrum. Several hours later he took it back out to the field in hopes it will be taken back by its mother.
Whitley anticipated her husband being home long after dark.
“If you don’t want to always be feeding cattle and fixing fence, then you don’t want to farm,” said Tom Zaloudek, who farmed in the Kremlin area for years.
He took the frigid day off Thursday because he’s now retired.
