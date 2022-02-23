OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and supporters of Daniel Holtzclaw on Monday released more video footage they claim refutes the testimony of one of his accusers.
According to a press release, written by Holtzclaw’s sister, Jenny Holtzclaw, the footage, which consists of an audio recording and an interview from 2014 and federal civil lawsuit deposition from 2019, should call the entire investigation of the former Oklahoma City police officer into question.
Holtzclaw, a 35-year-old graduate of Enid High School, was convicted in December 2015 on 18 of the 36 counts of multiple sexual offenses involving eight victims. He was sentenced to a total 263 years in prison, to be served consecutively.
Prosecutors had accused Holtzclaw of targeting Black women he encountered while on duty as an OCPD officer in 2013 and 2014 and sexually assaulting 12 women and one 17-year-old girl.
According to the video released Monday, one of the victims told investigators over the phone in August 2014 that her assailant was a Black man in a black and white police vehicle.
In an interview with an OCPD detective a few days later, the victim said her attacker was a Black man who was shorter than her with a darker skin tone than her own, according to the released video.
Holtzclaw, a 6-foot-1 Japanese American man, was “even taller in police boots,” according to Monday’s release, which also claims the victim was never shown a photo lineup.
According to the release, 62 years of Holtzclaw’s 263-year sentence were based on the victim’s allegations.
The video also showed footage from the March 2019 deposition in which the victim said she never saw Holtzclaw until the trial.
The video, the release states, exposes “how OCPD railroaded (Holtzclaw) by soliciting sexual assault allegations and pinning them on him.”
On Feb. 7, Holtzclaw was denied parole on one of the counts he was convicted of. That same day, Holtzclaw’s supporters released video footage, which they said refutes the testimony of another victim.
The release points to “errors” OKCPD made in the investigation that “deprived (Holtzclaw) of a fair trial.” The release also claims the Oklahoma City officials are “continuously refusing to release evidence.”
In a statement issued in the release, Holtzclaw said he prayed that OCPD would acknowledge the “flawed investigation” and asked Oklahoma City officials to release the requested evidence.
“With the aid of fair-minded Oklahomans and government officials who refuse to turn a blind eye to injustice, the whole truth of my wrongful conviction will be revealed,” he said in the release.
