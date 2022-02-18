ENID, Okla. — With schools and daycares closed, families were out and about together Thursday.
Whether inside or out, snow day activities are the stuff of core childhood memories. Hill sledding, snowball fights, snowman or snow angel making — anybody can have fun.
With maximum wind gusts at 36-44 mph in Northwest Oklahoma, not many kids seemed to be outside in Enid Thursday morning.
Zuri Sanchez, 11, was shopping with her three older siblings, Angel, Eliu and Fabiola, in Walmart. Zuri said her favorite thing to do in the snow is to lay in it.
The older siblings don’t play in the snow much anymore, but they all smiled and laughed as they reminisced about having snowball fights together when they were younger.
“We used to have snowball fights,” Fabiola said.
“We just really liked to pick up snow and throw it at each other,” Eliu added.
Juan Ramirez and his 4-year-old son, River, were shopping Thursday morning, bundled up from head to toe.
“I like to throw snowballs,” River said. “I like to have snowball fights with my daddy, bubba, Ashton and Mommy. When I get snow on my gloves, it stays on there and gets cold.”
