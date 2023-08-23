ENID, Okla. — It has been more than 13 years since Danial Johnson, 44, was killed while working as a clerk at the Maine Street Mini Mart.
On July 14, 2010, Enid Police Department officers received a 911 call at 3:14 a.m. from a woman who reported finding the clerk unresponsive at the convenience store, 1602 E. Maine. More than 13 years later, his murder remains unsolved.
Another murder occurred at the location in February 2022, which brought back memories of the 2010 incident to Debbie Johnson, Danial's sister, who said "it kind of gives you a gut punch because we know what that family is going through."
Johnson honors her brother's memory as a kind and loving man, and one who was always willing to help out family members and friends.
"He's one of those people that will give you the shirt off his back or his last dime," she said. "He was very loving and generous. If you talked about wanting something, the next Christmas or birthday or whatever, he would have gone and bought it. And just very loyal."
She said she hasn't heard anything recently and didn't know how much, if anything, has changed in the case during the past few years. She said her brother was the best one of the family, and said for it to be him who was taken is something that still doesn't make sense.
"It's hard, even now it's tough," she said.
With justice still a hope for her and her family, she said she just hopes her brother's killer is not living a free and happy life.
"I really hope that they're in prison for something else, hopefully not murder, but I really hope they're in prison," she said. "It would really bother me if they were out there living their life and living it up."
According to Enid Police Department, there has not been a change in the case as of right now. The department still is accepting tips, which can be made anonymously, and anybody with information can text 847411 using the keyword EPDTIP. Tips also can be made by calling (580) 233-6233.
