A private donation from the Jim Trojan family fed the Enid Plainsmen football team Saturday morning at the stadium when they met with coaches.
“This program meets so many needs for our players and our program,” Plainsmen head coach Cameron Conder said.
Beginning this season, the Enid Nutrition Alliance program provides players with a protein-packed breakfast on Saturday mornings, while they watch and evaluate video of the previous night’s game. In addition to providing meals, organizers plan to expand the program to include nutrition education and training.
According to Amy Thielke, her family – mom, Anita and brothers, Ryan and Brandon – helped create the program to make a difference for athletes and to continue the good work modeled for them by their father throughout his life.
“My father, Jim Trojan, believed in selflessly serving others. It’s something that was instilled in him at a very early age, and he taught us to do the same,” Thielke said. “Our family has always been invested in Enid Public Schools and Enid football.”
Amy was an athletic trainer, her brothers played and her mom Anita was a high school counselor. Trojan volunteered his time as a booster club member and mentor, impacting the lives of countless players.
“This program is an excellent way for us to honor his legacy and continue his great work.” Anita Trojan said.
Funding for the program’s first year was provided by the family of the late Jim Trojan through a partnership with the Enid Public School Foundation. More than 100 ninth- through 12th-grade players are expected to benefit.
“Many students face food insecurity and don’t have regular access to nutritious food, especially over the weekend. We also want our players to understand how to fuel their bodies for success and to develop life-long, positive eating habits,” Conder said.
“We are grateful to the Trojan family for seeing this need and helping to address it.”
“This is a very good way to start out the day right,” said senior Bennett Percival.
Two-hundred breakfast burritos and 20 gallons of orange juice were purchased for the breakfast.
First-year coach Patrick Martin, who coaches running backs, from Houston said this was the reason he loved Enid.
“People are friendly and supportive. It creates a nice environment,” Martin said.
The Trojan family hopes the program will continue to grow. Alumni members, parents, businesses and community members are encouraged to donate to the cause to ensure its sustainability in future years.
They would also like to see others start similar programs for other EHS athletic programs.
“There is definitely a need,” Thielke said. “Enid is a generous, giving community, especially when it comes to our youth. I feel fortunate to have been raised here, to live here and to teach here.We hope this program is the start of something big that will make a difference for all Plainsmen and Pacer athletes.”
A longtime Plainsmen fan and volunteer, the program is a way to honor Jim Trojan.
Donations for the Enid Nutrition Alliance can be mailed to the EPS Foundation at PO Box 3325, Enid, OK 73702. For more information, contact Conder at (580) 366-8350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.