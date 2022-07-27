ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is looking for a local woman who was reported missing by her family earlier this month.
According to an EPD report, 24-year-old Kendra Nicole Battelo, of Enid, was reported as a missing person on July 12 by her mother, who said she last heard from Battelo around midnight on July 7.
Battelo, 24, has black hair and dark brown eyes, weighs around 115 pounds, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is known to travel to Bristow. Family members said Battelo has dimples and currently has short hair but often wears wigs of various hair colors.
According to family members, Battelo has mental health issues and a substance abuse disorder.
The EPD report states Battelo’s mother said Battelo was staying at a residence in the 1400 block of West Randolph but left at some point.
Police have spoken with the man Battelo reportedly was last seen with before being reported as missing.
Battelo was reportedly seen on July 20 after knocking on the door of a woman’s house in Pawnee and asking for a glass of water, according to EPD.
The woman later saw a post about Battelo being missing and reported it on July 21 to EPD, who advised Pawnee Police Department about Battelo being reported as a missing person.
Family members said it’s unusual for Battelo to not have any contact with family members for several days or be active on social media, and that phone calls to her cellphone go straight to voicemail.
A search for Battelo was organized by Missing and Murdered Indigenous People of South Central Kansas and family members and conducted on Sunday. Edna Reyes, Battelo’s cousin, said a prayer vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Garfield County Court House lawn.
Reyes said if she could say anything to Battelo — who she said is a clever, smart and beautiful woman with a contagious smile — it would be that her family loves her and wants her to come home.
“Just come back and come home, or just call her grandmother or her sisters — reach out to one of us to let us know she's OK,” Reyes said. “If she needs anything, she can always call me and reach out to me. I'll be there in a minute — a heartbeat to get her. Whatever she needs, and, most of all, that we love her. We love her tremendously.”
Anyone with information regarding Battelo can call EPD at (580) 242-7000 or text “EPDTIP” and a message to 847411. The case number is 2022-6114.
