OKLAHOMA CITY — The city of Oklahoma City has reached a settlement in civil lawsuits with several women who made accusations against Daniel Holtzclaw, a former Enid resident and metropolitan police officer — a move criticized by his family in a press release sent to the News & Eagle.
On Jan. 31, 2023, Oklahoma City authorized the municipal counselor to enter into a settlement and confess judgment without admitting liability in three separate cases, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, against nine women for $18,500 each for a total of $166,500.
A U.S. district judge signed off on the settlements on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Holtzclaw, 36, formerly of Enid, was convicted in 2015 on multiple counts of rape, sexual battery and forcible oral sodomy involving eight victims while on duty with OKC Police Department. He was sentenced to 263 years in prison, to be served consecutively.
Holtzclaw’s sister, Jenny Holtzclaw, claims Holtzclaw was “railroaded” by the OKCPD and that the recent settlements are an “injustice against taxpayers and against Daniel,” who has maintained his innocence.
“Oklahoma City and its police department should be held accountable for encouraging and soliciting the accusers’ wrongful allegations against Daniel, leading to the conviction of an innocent officer and the wasted taxpayer dollars that the city is now using to pay the costs and attorney fees of women who were not sexually assaulted by Daniel,” the release states.
Last year, Holtzclaw’s family and team of supporters released video footage of two victims, claiming the footage refutes their testimonies.
In September 2022, a federal civil lawsuit filed against Holtzclaw was dropped, with the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissing and agreeing to never file the same claims against him. Four other plaintiffs had dismissed their lawsuits against in Holtzclaw in August 2022.
“We will never stop fighting for Daniel because he is innocent,” Jenny Holtzclaw said in the release. “All Oklahomans need to be protected from the police and prosecutorial misconduct that led to his wrongful conviction.”
