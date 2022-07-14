ENID, Okla. — Debbie Johnson has spent every day for the last 12 years missing her brother, whose 2010 murder remains unsolved.
Danial Glen Johnson was shot and killed in 2010 during a late-night robbery of the convenience store where he worked, but it feels just like yesterday for Debbie.
“I don’t think I’m ever going to not feel that loss,” she said. “All the stuff he missed, ... that gets to me sometimes. ... Even now, I think, ‘I’m going to call him and tell him something.’ It’s been 12 years, and I still do that.”
At 3:14 a.m. July 14, 2010, Enid Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who reported finding the unresponsive clerk at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine.
When officers arrived, Johnson, 44, was dead.
At the time of the murder, the suspect was described as a dark-skinned Black or Hispanic man wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black or blue jeans, gloves and carrying a white bag. The sweatshirt had the wording “State” on the front and possibly an overlay of an “O,” which may reference Oklahoma State University.
The memories from 12 years ago came flooding back recently after another clerk, 34-year-old Kristopher Osburn, was shot and killed at the Maine Street Mini Mart around 2:24 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Responding officers performed life-saving efforts, but medical personnel who arrived on the scene pronounced Osborn dead.
“When I heard about it, it just broke my heart,” she said. “It brought it all back, and I just felt sick because, even though I obviously don’t know anything about (Osborn’s) family, they got that same visit from the cops, and the shock of it — it just makes me sick.”
James Parker, Alejandro Ahumada and Jose Zamarron were arrested and charged in connection with Osborn’s death.
Sirrikii M. Perry, 29, was killed in 2007 as he sat in a car at Maine Street Mini Mart. Jeremiah “Jeremy” Daniel Jamieson pleaded guilty to the shooting death and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
‘I don’t want people to forget him’Debbie’s mother died, and her father, who lives with her, has dementia. She now has two grandchildren and said there’s “just so much going on” with life.
But even though life can get busy, Debbie always remembers her sweet, funny and loyal brother “Danny” who would “do anything for anybody.” She holds memories of birthdays, Christmases and everyday life with him close to her heart.
She even catches glimpses of him every now and then.
“Just the other day, my (16-month-old) granddaughter ... was walking around my son’s bed and looked up at him, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, she looked just like Danny did when he was around that age.’”
The moment was caught on video, and Debbie compared her granddaughter’s “spitting-image” look with a photo Debbie has hanging up of Johnson when he was a toddler.
“I never expected my granddaughter to look like my brother,” she said. “It was like part of him was still here, even though I know he’s not, but it just made us happy.”
Debbie said after so many years, she doesn’t have a whole lot of hope left that someone will come forward with any information that could lead to her brother’s killer.
“If somebody was going to do the right thing and say something, I feel like they would have done it by now,” she said.
Despite Debbie’s dwindling hope, she still wants the community to know who her brother was.
“Even though we don’t have a lot of hope that they’ll find anyone, I don’t want people to forget him,” Debbie said.
Johnson’s killer remains at large, and a $4,000 reward is being offered for information that may help bring a resolution to the case.
Anyone having information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of the suspect is urged to call Garfield County Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 to provide a tip anonymously.
Tipsters can earn the reward and will not be required to testify or be identified. Those with information also may call EPD with information at (580) 242-7000 or text “EPDTIP” and a message to 847411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.