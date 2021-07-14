ENID, Okla. — Debbie Johnson still holds onto the hope her brother’s killer will be caught one day.
Danial Glen Johnson was shot and killed in 2010 during a late-night robbery of the convenience store where he worked, and the murder remains unsolved.
After 11 years of advocating for her brother’s case, Johnson said she’s running out of things to say that might make someone come forward.
“Nobody’s ever going to talk, I don’t think,” Johnson said. “If you haven’t talked in 11 years ... I don’t want to (ever give up). As far as ever believing that someone’s going turn themselves in or (the police) are going to find the evidence they need — probably not, but I hope they do.”
At 3:14 a.m. July 14, 2010, Enid Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who reported finding the unresponsive clerk at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine.
When officers arrived, Johnson, 44, was dead.
At the time of the murder, the suspect was described as a dark-skinned black or Hispanic man wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black or blue jeans, gloves and carrying a white bag. The sweatshirt had the wording “State” on the front and possibly an overlay of an “O,” which may reference Oklahoma State University.
Johnson, who lives in Midwest City, and her children are the “the only ones left” in the family still seeking justice. Her mother died, and her father has Alzheimer’s.
Johnson said her brother was sweet, funny and fiercely loyal, and that’s why she’s never going to give up on getting justice for him.
“The fact that he wouldn’t give up on me, if it were me,” she said of what keeps her hopeful. “He was very loyal, and if the same thing had happened to me, he would never give up, either.”
She said she thinks it will take somebody with information coming forward to solve her brother’s murder.
“I think somebody’s going to have to talk. One of the people involved is going to have to say something,” Johnson said. “I hope somebody’s conscience will get the best of them, but somebody that will do something like that probably doesn’t have one.”
Johnson’s killer remains at large, and a $4,000 reward is being offered for information that may help bring a resolution to the case.
Anyone having information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of the suspect is urged to call Garfield County Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 to provide a tip anonymously.
Tipsters can earn the reward and will not be required to testify or be identified. Those with information also may call Enid Police Department with information at (580) 242-7000.
