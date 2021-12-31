ENID, Okla. — Kelly O’Rourke always wanted to be around her father Dean Ladusau.
Other than the times when O’Rourke was being ornery as a child and getting yelled at every once in a while, she said with a laugh, there was never anything that made her not want to be around Ladusau, who died on Dec. 29 at 96 years old.
From Ladusau attending O’Rourke’s basketball and softball games to O’Rourke going fishing with him, she couldn’t think of any bad memories with him.
“I was his pride and joy, and he was mine,” O’Rourke said. “I just loved doing stuff with him.”
Ladusau was born on Oct. 19, 1925, in Garber. His family later moved to Enid, where Ladusau and his twin brother Don attended Enid High School and played on the 1943 state championship basketball team, graduating that same year.
The twin brothers went on to the University of Oklahoma before enlisting in the Navy in 1944, serving together on the U.S.S. San Francisco in World War II.
In 1946, after returning home, Ladusau married Jackie Thomas and had his first daughter Michele Nightengale, and in 1959, he and Mary Lou Hawkins got married and had Denise Covarrubias and O’Rourke.
Nightengale said one of the first things Ladasau taught all three the girls was how to fish, and she remembered that she drank her first cup of coffee with her father.
"Dad was a lot of fun, and he never missed a beat," Nightengale said. "He was a great dad. ... He taught us how to be strong women."
After WWII, Ladusau began working at Henninger-Allen Funeral Home, where he worked for 23 years as a funeral director and ambulance driver. He attended a mortuary school in Cincinnati and became a licensed funeral director.
In 1970, Ladusau, along with Jack Evans, built and operated Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, where Ladusau worked until his health forced him to retire at 88 years old.
As a kid, Covarrubias said everyone always knew who she was because of her last name, with her mother, who died in 2000, joking that everybody knew the Ladusaus.
“In other words, ‘Don’t try anything because it will get back to us,’” Covarrubias said with a laugh. “If we went out to eat anywhere, by the time we sat down, he had already talked to everyone throughout the whole restaurant because he knew everybody in town.”
Nightengale also recalled this, saying Ladasau "never met a stranger."
"He'd give anybody the shirt off of his back if they needed it," Nightengale said.
All of Ladasau's daughters said because both Ladusau and their mom worked in the funeral home business, the family didn’t go on a lot of vacations because Ladusau was building up his business and was always concerned that a family in the Enid area might need him.
“But that wasn't a big deal or anything. We never felt like we were missing out on anything,” Covarrubias said, adding her father was a “larger-than-life” and wonderful man.
“A great work ethic was instilled in all of us,” O’Rourke said.
Until his death, Ladusau had the distinction of being the oldest living funeral director in Oklahoma. In 1995, Ladusau was appointed by then-Gov. David Walters to serve on the Oklahoma State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers.
In 1999, Ladusau was honored by members of the Oklahoma Funeral Directors Association for being active in the funeral business for 50 years, and in 2007, he was named as the 2007-2008 Oklahoma Funeral Director of the Year, an award “he was extremely proud of.”
Tim Stacey worked at Ladusau-Evans from 2011 to 2017 and said Ladusau was fun to work for as he had a terrific sense of humor and always acted professionally.
Stacey and Ladusau’s relationship evolved over the years from “employee and employer” to good friends, with Stacey often taking Ladusau out to eat a few times a week or watching TV together in Ladusau’s Brookdale Enid home.
“It was an honor to work for him, ... and a tremendous friendship came out of it,” Stacey said.
Stacey added that Ladusau always “went the extra mile” to make sure everything ran smoothly and was perfect for families at Ladusau-Evans.
O’Rourke said she hopes Ladusau will be remembered as a kind and compassionate man who helped a lot of people through their most difficult times.
“If he would’ve had it his way, he would've worked (at Ladusau-Evans) until the day he died,” O’Rourke said. “The funeral home was his life. He worked so hard to make it the best business he could, and I’m so proud he did that.
“I’m proud that everybody loved him, and I’m proud to be his daughter.”
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday in the Ladusau-Evans Chapel.
