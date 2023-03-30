ENID, Okla. — A free, family-friendly event, celebrating the Week of the Young Child, is slated for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and will have a variety of activities and resources available.
Sponsored by the Northwest Oklahoma Early Childhood Coalition, the Family Fun Day in the Park event will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Meadowlake Park, 1200 W. Rupe.
According to a press release, the event will feature free hotdogs, mini-golf, paddle boats, games, a petting zoo, face painting, heath screenings and more family-friendly activities.
The no-cost event encourages families to enjoy the community while accessing valuable health and social care services to improve their overall health, the release states.
“Everyone is always looking for opportunities to have free, family fun,” Theresa Sharp, community liaison with the Evolution Foundation, said in the release. “We just want to encourage people to come out to the park, enjoy themselves and celebrate our community’s most precious gift — our children.”
Other sponsors of the event are Tri-County Health Improvement Organization, Evolution Foundation, Pope Distributing, Salvation Army, Enid Civitan, Tyson, D&F Snacks, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, Human Services Alliance, Northwest Pediatrics, TSET Healthy Living Program, Enid Public Schools, Bruckner Trucking and Rural Health Projects.
For more information, or to become a sponsor, contact Sharp by calling (580) 977-7479.
