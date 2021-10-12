ENID, Okla. — The large, fresh-cut Christmas tree that will be the centerpiece of Enid’s holiday activities this year is set to arrive in Enid on Wednesday evening, and organizers are inviting community members to watch as it rolls into town.
The tree will be coming from the west on U.S. 412, and will travel down Garriott to its downtown location.
The estimated time of arrival is 6 p.m.; however, the time is subject to change due to unexpected travel occurrences. Real-time updates on the tree’s arrival can be found on the official Facebook page, facebook.com/TheOneEnid.
The welcoming event will be at the Stride Bank Center parking lot, south of the arena at 301 S. Independence. The tree, which had been marked for lumber, will be officially craned into its location on Thursday.
Vanessa’s Food Truck and Catering and Scoops Ice Cream Truck will be onsite. Leonardo’s Children’s Museum will set up and offer an area for children to decorate wooden Christmas decorations.
The Christ Tree is being trucked in from just outside the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, from an area called McCloud Flats, in California.
The One Enid is a 42-day holiday event surrounding The Christ Tree, beginning with lighting ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 26, during Enid’s annual Lights Up the Plains event. The tree lumber will be donated after to area groups.
