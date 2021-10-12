Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms likely, some strong. A few could also contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.