Family Farm Day on tap Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — From making quilts and grinding corn to decorating pumpkins and eating caramel apples, there will be something for all ages 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s Family Farm Day.
“It’s just a way for the people in Northwest Oklahoma to celebration the tradition of agriculture in the area,” said Jake Krumwiede, Heritage Center director.
The practice is an important aspect of the culture of the pioneers who settled the area and in today’s economy as well.
On tap for the day will be events including a farm animal petting zoo, butter churning, corn shelling and grinding, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, caramel apples, woodworking, homemade pie auction and quilt-making demonstrations.
Many of the activities are hands-on, and participants can take what they decorate or make home with them — such as the pumpkins and cornmeal — for the most part, Krumwiede said.
In addition, the exhibits and research room at the Heritage Center will be open, as will the four historic buildings at Humphrey Heritage Village, where the Family Farm Day will take place, with docents to walk them through the buildings and the history.
Family Farm Day is free with admission to the museum, which is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 and older, $4 for students age 6-18, free for 5 and younger, active military and members of the Heritage Center and Oklahoma Historical Society.
