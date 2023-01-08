Although the halls of Oakwood Mall are largely silent save for the echoes of footsteps and distant voices, there is a spirit of revitalization to try to restore the mall to its glory days of families coming from out of town and stores upon stores filled with shoppers.
Dr. Jami Benton is among a group of business owners with stores currently in the mall, and she herself is involved with four businesses currently open or in the works, with ideas for more. She said she has a goal to eventually have each of her kids, Katie, J.T. and Dylan, operate a business of his or her own located in the mall. Her kids range from 8-11 in age, and all have helped in one way or another with the setting up of the businesses that are in place or in the works.
Benton operates Faith Family Clinic and also owns Trucker’s Clinic of Enid and Enid Escapes, all of which are in Oakwood Mall, and has plans in place to open Katie’s Candy in the mall. Benton said her goal has been do something new every six months, and she has received help from her parents with getting the businesses established. Her daughter Katie will help run Katie’s Candy, with the ultimate goal to have Katie eventually running the store.
“That is where she will work. So she’s not going there to hang out,” Benton said. “She’s working with customers, she’ll take care of it, she’ll learn accounting. And that’s kind of her place to grow, and my goal is by the time she’s 16 she’s running the store.”
She said her son Dylan has been involved with the escape rooms, and that all of her kids have helped come up with ideas to make the escape rooms even better.
“He’s kind of the escape room guy,” Benton said. “He can run it, he can help you set it up. He does the accounting for it, and it has greatly helped his math skills.”
The family still is exploring options for what to do for J.T., but the plan is to have the kids all working with a mentor who is a few years older so they can learn on the job from somebody who can act more like an older sibling. Benton said she hopes to see a cycle begin where her kids learn from a mentor, then are able to mentor somebody younger than them in the stores as well.
“They get into it. My kids help with everything,” Benton said. “They’ve had to help clean up, help work, come up with ideas. There’s a lot of car rides, and they will come up with some pretty cool ideas, and I’ll be like, ‘Guys, I think that’s too much money.’ So they get really excited about that stuff.”
Benton worked for Integris Bass Baptist Health Center for about 10 years and said she had always wanted to own her own practice. She said she had been saving money for a long time, and after COVID she felt it was a good time to open that practice.
“I was looking at places around Enid where I could be with patients,” Benton said. “My patients are the older population, so I kept it in consideration where they could park, is it handicap accessible, is it easy to get to. There were some places around Enid, but they were on busy streets.”
She said she was looking at a different space in the mall, but once she saw that the current location was already set up like a medical office and had the capability to have a laboratory, she decided that was the place to locate Faith Family Clinic.
“My patients love the convenience, it’s been convenient for everybody to get in and out of,” she said. “It’s big, it’s spacious, it’s nice. So they’ve been very supportive, and now we’ve been open for a full year now, and it’s been great.”
She said it took four months to get everything up and running. The space was rented in September 2021 and opened Jan. 3, 2022.
“We’ve been busy ever since,” Benton said. “Now we’re so busy it will take until April for a new patient to get in, because I need spaces for my patients that I’ve seen forever, so we stay really busy.”
Benton said Enid has not had as many primary doctors in recent years, and opening her own practice was a benefit to her and her patients.
“There’s a large population in tow n that is looking for primary doctors,” Benton said. “People are retiring, moving away, they’re not getting as many of the newer doctors. We used to have a residency program here, and there were several years that the program retained 100% of their graduating doctors who stayed in practice here with the hospitals.”
Benton said it would be a great benefit to the community if a number of medical practices could be located around the same area in the mall. Benton and her family also own Trucker’s Clinic of Enid, with Stephanie Lewis as the nurse practitioner who runs it. Benton’s husband, Todd Lee, is the receptionist at the trucker’s clinic.
The idea for the trucker’s clinic came about when the Bentons were thinking of ways to try and help the local truckers of Enid. She said some of her patients who work as truckers had asked if she performed physical exams that are required by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
She said the trucker’s clinic is designed to provide the most convenient experience for patients. The large parking lot allows them to park their trucks, and opening at 7 a.m. allows for a trucker to come into the clinic early in the morning if a drug screening or another exam is needed before they continue on their hauling journey.
“That was how we were going to support our local truckers, to make this as convenient as possible and make it nice for them, too,” Benton said.
As an Enid native, Benton said she would like to see Enid have more things for people to do, especially when it comes to entertainment. She said Enid has a lot to do, but the town is spread out without a central location for a lot of activities. She said she would like to see Enid become a place where people in Northwest Oklahoma come to seek out entertainment.
“If we could bring in more entertainment, more things for you to do, then people would spend more time here,” Benton said. “If the entertainment is here, then the restaurants will follow. If you have entertainment and restaurants, the shops will follow. Suddenly, we’re the place to go when people don’t want to go to a big city like Kansas City, Dallas or even Oklahoma City.
“We’re trying to revive everything and to show that the mall is still here and part of this community. And that it still offers pretty great things to the community and that we need to look at other opportunities that are here.”
