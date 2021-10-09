ENID, Okla. — This year, nearly twice as many poles around downtown Enid will feature photos of local veterans for the month of November.
Families of Enid veterans can again purchase banners showing photos of their loved ones who served with the U.S. Armed Forces.
Main Street Enid, which began the program last year with 24 poles, is taking applications online at www.mainstreetenid.org/veter anbanners until Oct. 21, on first-come, first-served basis.
Banners will be hung on 46 poles around the downtown Square throughout the month in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, then will be presented to families at the end of November.
The 3-by-2-foot, red, white and blue banner will include the name of the service person, their rank, their branch and era of service, along with a military photo that can be submitted online, through email, at web@mainstreetenid.org, or in person.
Pole banners can be purchased for $100 and are double-sided, with the option of including one or two veterans on a single banner. Participants who purchased a banner in 2020 can pay $50 to have theirs hung up again.
Payment can be made online with a card through PayPal or by check. If choosing to pay by check, make the check out to Main Street Enid and send to PO Box 3001, Enid, OK 73702, or make arrangements to drop it off at the Main Street office at 217 N. Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.