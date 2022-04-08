Superhero Saturday will be 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Meadowlake Park North.
Presented by Northwest Oklahoma Early Childhood Coalition, the event includes a free lunch at 11 a.m. plus miniature golf, paddle boats, ice cream, petting zoo and face painting. Enid Fire Department trucks and Enid Police Department’s SWAT vehicle will be on hand.
Superheroes such as Captain America, Wonder Woman, Batman, Captain Super Tooth, Sparky and others will make appearances.
Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite superhero costumes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.