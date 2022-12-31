ENID, Okla. — Dozens of young children excitedly chimed in as the 10-second countdown till noon on Saturday began at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum.
Once the clock struck noon on Dec. 31, 2022, balloons of all colors dropped from the ceiling in Leonardo’s Education Annex into the raised hands of the smiling and screaming children while “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang played.
The annual ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ event at the museum allowed families to ring in 2023 early.
Riley Jantzen, director of marketing and public relations at Leonardo’s, said the annual event gives children an opportunity to celebrate the New Year without having to stay up until midnight, which is both “really fun for the kids” and a relief for parents and guardians.
“A lot of parents are super excited that (Noon Year’s Eve) takes the pressure off them to try and keep their kids up till midnight, or their kids being let down because they can say, ‘You’ve already partied. You can you can relax,’” Jantzen said.
The Weedn family, including four children 11 years old and younger, were one of the families at the event. Tony Weedn held his 5-year-old daughter Violet as they celebrated, dancing and catching balloons as they rained down.
“We’re just having some fun with our family and celebrating the New Year so that we don’t have to stay up until midnight,” Weedn said. “It was a blast.”
Beginning at 11 a.m., families poured into Leonardo’s, and at 11:30 a.m., the doors to the Education Annex opened, where a dance floor, music and a few balloons waited for them to play with.
Parents and guardians happily watched — and some even joined in the festivities — as their children danced and played “don’t let the balloon hit the floor.”
After the balloon drop, children continued dancing and popped some of the balloons before making their way back through other exhibits at Leonardo’s.
Brooke Ondov, who has four children 9 years old and younger, said Noon Year’s Eve was “the perfect way” for the family to ring in the New Year.
“It’s just a way to make the day special — creating memories,” she said.
And that’s the goal of Noon Year’s Eve, Jantzen said: To give families an event they can all celebrate together.
“We just try to find things ... that will enhance quality of life in our community,” Jantzen said, “Whenever we see a need in our community, we like to meet it, and this offers a really great opportunity for families to build a memory together.”
