FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A Fairview woman was arrested Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
According to U.S. Department of Justice documents, Dova Alina Winegeart, 49, was arrested on complaints of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building; and destruction of government property.
Winegeart’s arrest came after an investigation by an officer assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Joint Terrorism Task Force.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the officer said the FBI’s Washington Field Office received information from two people saying they were friends of Winegeart and provided several photos from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that show Winegeart on Capitol grounds.
Authorities interviewed both people on Sept. 13, 2021, and they “positively identified” Winegeart as the blonde-haired woman in a bright red peacoat and wearing dark-rimmed glasses seen in the photos, according to the affidavit.
One of the photos shows a woman, identified by both tipsters as Winegeart, “swinging a long wooden pole with what appears to be pointed metal attachments at the window of a door marked as ‘House of Representatives,’” according to the affidavit.
A third witness, identified as another friend of Winegeart, was interviewed on Oct. 7 and 21, 2021, and told authorities about receiving text messages from Winegeart.
According to the affidavit, those text messages, including spelling and grammatical errors, read:
- • “Had to stay in hotel after storm of capital. It got crazy. I did s.”
• “Some false stories going around. We have tons of video. A lot of pissed of Trump supporters. A few Antifa. Yes we are mad. Yes we want to go inside Capital. Its our building. Not the governments. We are their bosses but get treated like dogs. I’m done with this government. It’s fight time non stop now. They asked for it.”
- • “No I didn’t go inside couldn’t break open alone. Move onto balcony with cops after. Pieces of s.”
Authorities interviewed Winegeart and her husband, Terry Winegeart, at their home in Fairview on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the affidavit.
They both said they were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the affidavit, and her husband identified Winegeart as the person hitting the door with the pole.
Winegeart could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.