FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Fairview Public Schools patrons are being asked to go to the polls on Feb. 14, 2023, to vote on two bond issue proposals totaling $2 million.
Proposition I is worth $1.84 million and would fund Chamberlain Middle School renovations, synthetic turf for the football field and new band uniforms.
The $1.5 million to be spent on the middle school, according to the district’s website would fund:
• Creation of a secure front entrance; a secure vestibule facing west; and secure entrances with magnetic locks and cameras.
• New paint for classrooms and hallways, new flooring and renovation of restrooms.
• Renovation of the existing office space and reclaiming the breezeway, which would include the office, special education space and a conference room.
• Improvements to the west parking and circle drive to allow more space for drop-off and pickup.
“We have some good buildings, but the gym and the cafeteria are separate buildings so we will be adding a breezeway to connect them,” Superintendent Craig Church said. “This bond issue is important in regards to addressing school safety.”
Another $300,000 would be allocated to put in the synthetic turf at the football field. This would provide a better playing service and lower maintenance costs, according to the district’s website. It also would allow the band to practice on the game field.
The new turf also would allow the strength and conditioning parking lot to be moved to the existing practice field, would clear up middle school parking lot congestion and would make the middle school parking lot more secure during recess, according to the website.
Another $40,000 would be spent to replace band uniforms that are 12-13 years old.
Proposition II would be for $160,000 to replace the district’s 25-year-old activity bus.
Church said the bus has high mileage and is experiencing high maintenance costs.
He said there will be no tax increase because valuation in the district has gone up.
School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
Church is in his sixth year as Fairview superintendent. He previously coached and taught at Stillwater and Piedmont.
