The cause of a sprayer plane crash that killed a Fairview man Monday morning is still being investigated, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Isaac Regier Jr., 65, was flying a 1988 WSK PZL-Mielec fixed-wing, single-engine plane when the aircraft crashed at about 9:40 a.m. Monday, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile south of Seiling, according to an OHP report from Monday evening.
Regier was killed from injuries in the crash, according to the report.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to OHP.
