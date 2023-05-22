FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A Fairview man is in Major County Jail after being arrested Monday, May 22, 2023, on a murder complaint.
According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Walker, 39, and his father went to Fairview Police Department to report Walker had been in an altercation with another person who was dead.
Authorities found the body of Dennis Wilder, 40, of Enid, at the location 3.5 miles west of Fairview where the dispute took place.
Major County Sheriff's Office called OSBI to help with the case around midnight.
OSBI did not release any other information about the case Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.