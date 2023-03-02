ENID, Okla. — Ewes took center stage Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the 2023 Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
The competition began at 10 a.m.
“We will continue to judge until we get done,” said show superintendent Haley Nabors. She said youth were showing about 300 lambs.
One of the winners was Makynlee Chill, of Fairview, who showed the supreme champion ewe, grand champion ewe and breed champion, as well as receiving the showmanship award. Chill is in the eighth-grade at Fairview, is in FFA and has been showing two years.
“I got into showing because my older sister also competed,” she said.
She is a student of Vince McGolden, ag teacher at Fairview.
Nabors said it will be a busy weekend at the Enid Coliseum. Friday will feature goats beginning at 9:30 a.m. The barrow show will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and on Sunday the gilt program starts at 8 a.m. The livestock show ends on Monday with the premium sale, with events starting at 5 p.m.
