ENID, Okla. — Competitors at the 89th annual Northwest Oklahoma Junior District Livestock Show showed their heifers Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Chisholm Trail Coliseum.
Bret Pembrook, of Fairview FFA, dominated the show with his grand champion and reserve grand champion heifers. The bronze heifer award went to Jolanie King, of Waukomis FFA.
“It’s lots of work, but I’m really proud of the results,” Pembrook said.
His parents are Beth and Travis Pembrook, of Fairview. Pembrook said he has been working with his heifers all year.
“He takes after his mom, because she is the disciplined one in the family,” Travis Pembrook said.
Beth Pembrook said she was vry proud of her son.
Bret Pembrook said his parents grew up in an FFA program and he wanted to continue the family tradition. There were an estimated 400 heifers in the competition.
“He’s a good one and works very hard in our program,” said Vince McGolden, Fairview Public Schools agriculture teacher.
McGolden said he has 167 kids in the program and has taught in Fairview for 16 years. He has been an ag teacher for 30 years.
Pembrook is in the eighth-grade at Fairview.
Judging of ag mechanics contest also was part of the program Wednesday. Two of the winners were Vandin Vadder, of Hennessey, won first in the wood program with his wood epoxy table, and Dakota Morris,, who won first in outdoor recreation and convenience with his fire pit. He is a member of Watonga FFA.
Lambs will be the focus of the livestock show Thursday. The events begin at 9 a.m. in the Coliseum.
