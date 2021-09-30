ENID, Okla. — A Fairmont teen was injured in a collision with a semi truck on U.S. 412 a half mile east of Enid on Wednesday.
David Mathew John Breitenkamp, 17, was transported by Medi Flight to OU Medical in Oklahoma City and was admitted for arm and leg injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, following the 3:40 p.m. accident.
The semi was driven by Russell Dee Oswald, 47, of Stillwater. Oswald was not injured, according to OHP.
Breitenkamp was driving a pickup eastbound on 412. Oswald was stopped at the railroad east of 72nd in the semi, per railroad crossing hazmat requirements.
Breitenkamp then collided into the rear end of the semi and was pinned in his vehicle for 10 minutes. The road was then closed for an hour and a half.
The operating conditions of both drivers was apparently normal, and seat belts were in use by all, according to OHP. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
