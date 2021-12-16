FAIRMONT, Okla. — A 27-year-old Fairmont man is facing charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, threatening to perform an act of violence and kidnapping.
Holden Hodges was charged on Friday, Dec. 10, with the three counts and released on bond on Monday, according to online court records.
At 4:31 a.m. on Dec. 9, deputies with Garfield County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a domestic violence in progress in Fairmont, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The dispatcher said a woman crying and screaming could be heard on the phone and that a man was heard saying he was "going to kill her."
Arriving deputies were unable to locate either the man or the woman, and the dispatcher told deputies the woman was being privately transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center for medical treatment caused from the altercation, the affidavit states.
Deputies went to Bass and spoke with the woman. The affidavit states she was "very upset and holding her left side."
The woman told deputies that Hedges had grabbed her by the neck and choked her. According to the affidavit, the woman had visible bruising on both sides of her neck. The woman said "this is not the first time" and that Hedges chokes her when he gets mad.
The next thing the woman remembered, she told deputies, was Hedges throwing her onto the ground and feeling him kick her left side. Then, the woman said Hedges dragged her into the house and put her in to closet. She told deputies Hedges told her he was "going to kill her this time," according to the affidavit.
Hedges then allegedly began trying to get into the gun safe, but his mother entered the room before he able to, the affidavit states.
Deputies observed a 3-inch laceration on the back of the woman's head that required staples to close; bruising around her neck consistent with being choked and on the left side of her face; and cuts and scrape marks on the left and right sides of her back — all injuries consistent with the altercation the woman described, according to the affidavit.
Hedges was scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.