ENID, Okla. — Fairmont Fire Department will host its annual pancake supper Sunday evening.

The event will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at FFD, 602 Main St. in Fairmont, which is three blocks east of Fairmont Road.

Pancakes, sausage, fruit cups and drinks are on the menu for the event.

Door prizes also will be awarded at the event.

FFD was organizing in 1987 and has two engines, three grass rigs, a rescue truck and a 3,000-gallon tanker.

