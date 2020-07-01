ENID, Okla. — An annual fall tradition will not happen in September as it was decided Wednesday to cancel the Garfield County Fair for safety reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Most of it had to do with the COVID-19 situation that we have going on," said Steve Barnes, general manager of Chisholm Trail Expo Center. "We're sorry to have to do that. We look forward to it every year."
The fair had been scheduled for Sept. 9-13.
"We needed to make the call now so everyone could make arrangements as needed," he said.
Most of the people involved with the fair "are in the 60-plus age group," Barnes said, which is among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. "We thought it was in their best interests to cancel."
Although the fair has been canceled, the Garfield County Junior Livestock Show, which is held in conjunction with the fair, will continue at the Chisholm Trail Pavilion, Barnes said.
"That will give the kids the chance to show their animals," he said. The premium sale will be Sept. 14 as scheduled.
It will be easier in the Pavilion to follow social distancing guidelines during the livestock show, Barnes said. Use of face masks by participants is not mandated "at this time."
"It will be up to everyone to do what they feel is safe," he said.
The fair annually attracts many to the Expo Center, which is filled with displays, crafts and food items people make and present for judging and ribbons.
