ENID, Okla. — Staff working for the city of Enid-owned Stride Bank Center reportedly intend to quit if they have to get the COVID-19 vaccination that’s now being required by new corporate management.
Members of the city’s far-right citizens grassroots group said the center’s employees reportedly are chafing under vaccination requirements from Oak View Group, which took over venue management last November after a merger.
Melissa Crabtree, a founding organizer of Enid Freedom Fighters, told Enid city commissioners that the center’s staff were “not interested” in getting the COVID-19 vaccine or, alternatively, submitting to twice-a-week testing when they weren’t showing symptoms.
Crabtree said five employees had told the group they would resign if nothing is changed, while several had submitted religious exemptions to getting the vaccine — instead submitting for testing — and had not heard back from OVG.
“They’re not interested in speaking out. They’d like to keep their jobs,” she said during a commission meeting Tuesday night.
She also pointed out that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had withdrawn its federal vaccine mandate, after the Supreme Court voted to block the private-employer mandate.
Former management company Spectra merged with OVG in late-November 2021, following an August announcement.
Spectra, which has managed Stride Bank Center since 2012 when it reopened with a renovated Convention Hall, was a venue management and food services firm partly owned by Comcast Spectator.
Some concerts and events held at the event center, such as the Willie Nelson concert, have required both staff and event attendees to show proof of vaccination or negative test.
Oak View Group, a Los Angeles-based sports and entertainment company, began requiring COVID vaccinations in August of all employees, sub-contractors and vendors who work at an OVG facility. Around 330 arenas became a part of OVG as part of the merger.
“When COVID-19 shuttered the live entertainment industry last year, OVG didn’t sit still. Instead, we started taking steps to understand the impact of the virus on our industry,” CEO Tim Leiweke said in a public statement in August. “As we all continue to navigate the variants and changes in health safety procedures, so too will OVG in taking the necessary steps to ensure we are building and operating the safest venues in the world. Artists, fans — everyone, can take comfort in knowing that when they step foot into an OVG venue, they will have a safe and comfortable entertainment experience.”
COVID-19 cases have been on a decline in Oklahoma for the last few weeks since the peak of the omicron variant wave in late-January, according to the state Department of Health.
Eleven full-time employees work at Stride Bank Center, but interim general manager Tim Szewczak was unable to be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Most of the city of Enid’s hotel tax revenue funds the city’s visitor’s bureau, Visit Enid, as well as event center capital items and Spectra’s management contract, which was budgeted for $990,000 this fiscal year.
City officials said they’re looking into the vaccination requirement and had been talking to Spectra representatives.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he believed the deadline for Spectra employees to comply with the company’s mandate had been pushed back to March 14.
Gilbert said the city was under contract with Spectra until the end of fiscal year 2024, but didn’t know if that contract would carry over to OVG.
“I think it’s kind of surprised us,” he said about the requirements during Tuesday’s commission meeting. “We’ll be looking into it, we know it’s important.”
Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr suggested using the city’s contract renewal as leverage.
“I’m all for medical freedom, and I’ll do everything I can to stop this from happening to our employees here,” Orr said.
A Vance Air Force Base liaison, vice commander Col. Charles Schuck, said during the meeting that the U.S. Department of Defense doesn’t require contractors to be vaccinated, but Enid’s base personnel do have to have the shots.
