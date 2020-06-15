ENID, Okla. — A landmark Supreme Court decision supersedes any need for the city of Enid to update its equal opportunity employment practices to protect LGBTQ workers from discrimination, Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell said after the decision was handed down Monday morning.

Ezzell had planned to resubmit a measure that failed in 2013, which would have updated the city's equal opportunity practices to cover LGBTQ city workers and contractors.

Enid commissioners may soon see return of LGBTQ equality measure Enid city commissioners may soon get to vote on a measure to guarantee equality for LGBTQ city employees — a measure that failed seven years ago.

But, Ezzell said that measure now is unnecessary, because of a combination of three cases decided in a joint ruling by the Supreme Court released Monday. Two of the cases involved two gay men who alleged they were fired because of sexual orientation and one who was fired after revealing her status as a transgender woman.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote the definition of "sex" within equal opportunity guarantees set forth in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. "Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids."

Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers protected by law WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects g…

Gorsuch, who was appointed to the court by President Donald Trump, was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, in voting with the majority.

Ezzell said the court's ruling goes further for workers in Enid than his measure, which would have only covered city employees and contractors, and could only have been enforced in municipal court.

"We cannot add anything to our employee handbook that would be stronger than what the Supreme Court has done," Ezzell said.

All employers already covered by civil rights law preventing discrimination based on "sex" now are also prohibited from discriminating based on sexual orientation and gender identity, because the Supreme Court has ruled sexual orientation and gender identity are included within the term "sex," Ezzell said.

"That terms doesn't just mean biological gender or gender identified at birth," Ezzell said. "That term now explicitly includes sexual orientation and gender identity."

Ezzell said the court's ruling does not leave any room for employers, states or municipalities to circumvent it.

"This is just crystal clear," Ezzell said. "You can't argue against it, and because it was a decision also joined by a Trump appointee and the Chief Justice, there is no chance it will ever get overturned."

Enid Mayor George Pankonin wrote in a June 13 email to the News & Eagle he wanted to hear from the Supreme Court before taking up the matter again at the municipal level but said "I believe that the provision that identifies sex as a protected class includes gender identity and sexual orientation."

After Monday's decision, Pankonin said in a separate email response to the News & Eagle he is pleased with the court's ruling.

"I expected the Supreme Court to rule as they did," Pankonin wrote.

"I’m an equal rights advocate and appreciate the high court's decision," he wrote in the email.

Allie Shinn, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma, said the court's decision is a significant win for LGBTQ Americans.

"We're thrilled," Shinn said. "This is such an incredible moment for LGBTQ+ Americans to hear from the highest court in the land that our humanity is validated in this way, and the laws of the land apply equally to LGBTQ+ Americans. It's a great win for our communities and the Constitution."

But, while Monday was a clear victory for LGBTQ rights activists, Shinn said "there's still a lot of work to do."

+3 LGBTQ activists see their hopes, and struggle, reflected in Black Lives Matter ❝I don’t think, when it comes to fighting for inclusion, there can be too many players.❞ — Julian Pendergraft, a member of the Enid LGBTQ Coalition

"I think we knew if we won or lost today there would be more work to be done," Shinn said.

She said it's important to make sure employers, municipalities and the state of Oklahoma comply with the court's ruling on workplace discrimination and to continue to work for equality in other areas, such as health care, housing and public services.

Alex Wade, medical services coordinator for the Tulsa-based LGBTQ rights group Oklahomans for Equality, said the workplace discrimination ruling will make a significant difference for LGBTQ Oklahomans.

"One of the biggest problems we've seen in our community is LGBTQ people are still being harassed at the workplace or are facing being fired because of who they are," Wade said.

But, like Shinn, Wade said "there's still a lot to be done" regarding housing equality and "particularly regarding health care," after the president last Friday removed health care equality provisions for transgender people.

"This decision is a big win for us," Wade said, "but there are still areas where we're needing changes."

Wade said he takes some hope from the fact Gorsuch and Roberts joined the more liberal justices in deciding the cases in favor of LGBTQ equality.

"Honestly, it was genuinely surprising," Wade said. "It's good to know there are justices who are taking what is in the law and applying it for what it is, regardless of their own personal biases or preconceived ideas about certain communities."

Conservative justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas joined in a dissent in the cases, stating "sex" does not include sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous," Alito wrote in his dissent. "Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity.’”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, also a Trump appointee, wrote a separate dissent based largely on the premise that Congress should take up changes to the Civil Rights Act, not the Supreme Court.

Monday's decision affects an estimated 8.1 million LGBTQ workers across the country, and including 74,000 in Oklahoma, because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBTQ people live in the U.S., including 113,000 Oklahomans, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.