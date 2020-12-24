ENID, Okla. — Ben Ezzell has suggested the state may be facing “an issue of first impression” regarding recall elections throughout Oklahoma in his appeal of the petition for his recall as city commissioner.
In his brief in chief filed last Thursday, Ezzell argues that the state Supreme Court therefore has the opportunity to apply the same standard of review as a question of law for recall petitions as it has done before for other petitions.
Ezzell provided two main arguments in his brief: His first that the district court in its ruling erred finding the petition sufficient because it failed to include explicit arguments of “truthfulness,” as required by the Enid City Charter.
Ezzell argues Enid City Clerk Alissa Lack erred in finding the recall petition sufficient on Aug. 7 when she found the language “implicitly complied” with the city charter. He cited a state ruling, from Edwards v. the city of Sallisaw, declaring that language must be unambiguous.
“The failure of the Enid Freedom Fighters to follow the charter provision regarding the truth affirmation set out in the Charter is fatal to their Petition,” the brief states. “The Freedom Fighters were informed of this requirement by the City Attorney (Carol Lahman), given an opportunity to correct the oversight and chose not to.”
In his second argument, Ezzell contends that the petition also does not contain language and warning under state statute, as directed by the 1998 state ruling of Clapsaddle v. Blevins.
He further asserts that the Clapsaddle decision lumps together referendums, initiatives and recall petitions as falling under the same “procedural rubric” in state statutes concerning mechanisms involving direct democratic intervention in city government.
As previously determined by Lahman, Clapsaddle directives already overrule other charter rules concerning provisions on recall election dates — Enid’s charter mandates recall elections must be held no earlier than 30 days and no later than 40 days after certification, but state election laws only allowed either Nov. 3 or Feb. 9 as possible election dates.
In the same decision, the court stated that another state statute is the “exclusive procedure” for contesting the sufficiency of a recall petition, while not using the specific term “recall” in the statute.
A third in the same statute section provides that each sheet of signatures should include the term “warning” and a statement that knowingly signing an initiative or referendum petition in error would be a felony and the petition sheet would be disqualified.
“If procedural rubric from initiative and referendum petitions is to be applied to recall petitions by this Court, the Petition in question here fails to meet several statutory requirements of initiative petition and referendum petitions,” the brief states.
This year, several other Oklahoma cities such as Norman, McAlester and Stillwater have faced recall efforts, mostly in response to citywide COVID-19 pandemic policies. A Norman city councilor also is challenging her recall petition in district court, while other petitions in Norman failed to garner enough signatures.
Statewide-elected officials such as the governor are exempt from recall elections in Oklahoma, while those elected in cities with charters are not.
Gov. Kevin Stitt — who has repeatedly resisted calls to mandate more stringent COVID-19 restrictions and whose 11 p.m. curfew has been ruled unenforceable through Dec. 30 — has left efforts to mitigate the worsening pandemic in the hands of local officials.
While petitions in such cities have been submitted, Ezzell’s recall has so far been the only one to make it onto a ballot. Efforts to recall began after he pushed the city — some say too far — for more restrictions in August. Enid’s third attempt at a mask mandate eventually passed earlier this month.
While Ezzell’s appeal has been placed on the fast-track docket in state court, his requested motion has not been granted to stay the recall election, set to be held Feb. 9, the same day as the regular Ward 3 election to elect his successor.
Two candidates are running in the recall, in which Ezzell also will participate: Kent Rorick and Keith Siragusa, one of the listed intervenors who petitioned for Ezzell’s recall. Both challengers also will compete in the regular election.
Ezzell is represented by David Collins, another attorney at Ezzell’s Enid firm, Ezzell & Shepherd. The city of Enid, as appellee, is represented by Tony Puckett, of Oklahoma City firm McAfee & Taft. The intervenors — Siragusa, Ty Atkinson, Heather White, Brian Henry and Jennifer Henry — are represented by Stephen Jones, of Enid firm Stephen Jones & Associates.
These appellees and intervenors, who already have both filed entries of appearance, have until Dec. 30 to file briefs answering to Ezzell, who may then file an answer brief by Jan. 5. Neither party had yet to file their answers, as of Wednesday.
