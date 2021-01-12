ENID, Okla. — Enid Young Professionals (EYP) recently completed a fundraiser to support the CDSA YouthBuild program, which has been recognized as a national model for at-risk youth diploma completion and job training programs.
EYP raised $200 through their T-shirt fundraiser to support the YouthBuild program, by selling T-shirts made by Downtown Threads.
YouthBuild is an education and training program that helps at-risk youth, ages 17 to 24, complete high school or state equivalency degree programs, earn industry-recognized credentials and complete a construction pre-apprenticeship while building housing for low-income or homeless individuals and families in the community.
The YouthBuild program at Community Development Support Association was recognized in July 2020 as a model for the 300 YouthBuild programs in the United States and abroad, due to its students’ high attainment rate of their high school diplomas.
EYP President Andersen Hubbard said YouthBuild’s mission to support young adults in need is a good complement to EYP’s mission.
“When brainstorming ways to give back to our community, we chose a fundraiser selling Enid themed t-shirts to donate the proceeds to a local program or nonprofit. The idea was to choose a recipient with similar values as Enid Young Professionals, and we came across the CDSA YouthBuild program,” Hubbard said. “The mission of EYP is to attract and retain young professionals in Enid and foster the next generation of leaders in our community. The EYP Board and I felt the missions of the CDSA YouthBuild program and EYP align closely through leadership development, life skills training and community service learning projects. We wanted to be able to do our part in helping young professionals and become a resource as the students advance in their careers.”
Hubbard said she hopes the fundraiser will be the beginning of a longer-term relationship between the two programs.
“We would like to thank all who purchased a T-shirt so we were able to give back to our community,” Hubbard said. “We hope to continue the relationship we’ve built with the CDSA YouthBuild team and we look forward to working them again in the future.”
Rachel Harris, YouthBuild Coordinator at CDSA, also expressed hope EYP’s young professionals might build a longer-term relationship with the young adults of YouthBuild.
“At CDSA YouthBuild, emphasis is placed on leadership development, community service, and the creation of a positive mini community of adults and youth, dedicated to each other’s success,” Harris said. “We were honored that EYP thought of partnering with us. I feel our missions are closely aligned and will offer our youth more opportunities for career exploration and networking.”
For more information about EYP visit www.enidyp.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.