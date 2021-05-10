After Tuesday, the city of Enid is not planning on providing a virtual option for its commissions and boards, city officials said.
The change comes less than a month before the statewide expiration of virtual modifications added to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act that first went into effect at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual options such as Zoom meeting ID numbers and passwords, as well as requirements showing which board members will attend virtually, will not be included on city meeting agendas going forward, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said on Monday.
Gilbert said the virtual authorizations aren’t impacting city business anyway because Enid hasn’t been having as serious issues with COVID like it was a year ago.
“And we’re OK with that,” he said. “I think for the meetings we’re having, our commissioners for the most part can make it to the meetings.”
After June 3, public bodies in Oklahoma will no longer be able to allow its voting members to attend a meeting virtually, as part of the governor's lifting his COVID-19 emergency declaration last week.
On Feb. 10, Gov. Kevin Stitt had signed into law a Senate bill reauthorizing the virtual exemptions, which in turn had first expired in November.
Public bodies were allowed to meet virtually either 30 days after Stitt’s emergency declaration expired or by Feb. 15, 2022, whichever was first.
Government and nonprofit governing boards and commissions, as well as school boards, are required by law to follow the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act to ensure access to the public and the media.
The law’s virtual exemptions, first passed in 2020, were to ensure access for voting members to attend safely, as well as members of the public and media.
The initial law required public boards to include virtual meeting passwords or codes, take roll-call votes and provide other methods of public access.
One change in February, however, required any meeting notice listing a videoconference option for attending the meeting must provide this option to the public, even if all members elect to attend the meeting in person.
Governmental bodies must meet by the means posted and not be allowed to change with advance notice. A board member who decided to attend a meeting virtually would be allowed to change their mind and attend in person, but not vice-versa.
An Enid City Commission meeting was canceled in April 2020, for example, because the meeting’s ID and password on the virtual platform Zoom were incorrect on the official agenda.
Several commission meetings last spring were held entirely over Zoom because city commissioners didn’t feel safe attending in-person, Gilbert said.
“It was a really good tool at the time,” he said.
Later commission meetings would have a couple voting members attend virtually, but have been held at Stride Bank Center. Annual membership meetings of large public bodies such as ERDA or United Way also were virtual, but have now been held at the event center, as well.
Several smaller city boards didn’t meet at all during the spring and summer, Gilbert said. Other meetings were moved to larger venues such as the city commission chambers, while masks were mandated in December.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, which meets on the second Tuesday of the month, will be its last to be held virtually.
Mayor George Pankonin, a member of the commission, said most of the groups he's in have "comfortable mix" of in-person and virtual meeting attendance.
"There's a couple things at play," Pankonin said, such as external corporate or governmental edicts, committee organizers knowing how to use Zoom and the convenience of attending meetings from home. Some members still wear masks, while others are comfortable not, he said.
Community Development Support Association provides its board room for the HSA's in-person meeting location, but Cheri Ezzell, CDSA’s executive director, said a majority of its members have been attending virtually since the pandemic.
Having the virtual option also has made getting a quorum (the minimum necessary number of voting members) easier for the nonprofit's own 21-person board, Ezzell said.
“Not just because of the pandemic … but I think it’s something that I hope they would continue just because we have better technology now,” she said. “This is something we need to embrace in order to empower people and be able to participate in things like this.”
