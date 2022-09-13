ENID, Okla. — Law enforcement personnel provided strategies and guidance on how to survive an active-shooter event during a training session this week at Autry Technology Center.
The course, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” provided information on law enforcement and first responder response scenarios and sought to give participants a plan for surviving an active shooter event. The course was designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004.
“Be aware of where exits are,” was one of the pieces of advice given a during the training Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Speakers at the training session were Special Agent Phillip Ott, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; Capt. Gary Fuxa, Enid Police Department; Detective Sgt. Justin Hodges, EPD; and Detective Randy Wilson, EPD.
Those attending were told that 73% of the time there is a connection between the shooter and where the incident takes place. Shooters usually have risk factors, such as a history of violence, previous exposure to violence, substance abuse, threatening behaviors and a negative family influence, Ott said. Often the attacker has no profile, has a revenge mindset and has told someone of their plans.
Instructors at the training stressed the need for people to stay calm and control their breathing. The first reaction of most people in a harmful situation is to deny it is happening. Then, the person may deliberate on what to do before taking a decisive action.
“Time is important in saving your life,” the speakers said.
Speakers said that decisive action would be to leave the area of the threat as fast as possible, knowing where exits are and moving quickly toward them, then call 911. If it is impossible to get out, participants were told to barricade themselves as much as possible by moving heavy things in front of doors to block them and piling chairs and other items that will slow a shooter down — shooters usually go where there is the least resistance.
Those attending the training were told that when the police arrive, they should follow commands and hold their palms where they can be seen, so law enforcement knows they are not threats.
