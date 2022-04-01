ENID, Okla. — Patrons lined up down the sidewalk to wait for their turn to see the new bright new, immersive pop-art experience at Enid’s Sugar High.
Artists of all ages and styles were there showing off their work at the opening night for the exhibit's surreal sugar dream addressing our modern world’s prioritization of immediate satisfaction over all else.
The installation is an indulgent treat for all, but also is a warning against the constant sensory of this world that bends us toward a state of being that is nasty, brutish and short.
Jasey Groves, 12, interacted with the exhibit writing, “Before I die, I will cause a ripple effect,” on a chalkboard where others wrote what they hope to accomplish.
“If you do something nice for someone, it will always come back to you,” Groves said.
Besides the visual appeal, Sugar High prompts its patrons to deeper and creative thoughts beyond themselves.
Large ants can be found searching for sugar throughout the exhibit. Hollis Broyles, a 6-year-old ant collector, got up on a soap box to make a request to the ants that they would stop digging.
“They are digging for sugar and that’s why they are growing humongous sizes,” Broyles said.
Each room is filled with something different, created by a local artist, tying into the interactive uplifting theme that is Sugar High.
Sugar High will be open 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays, 1-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through May 8 at 220 N. Washington.
For more information on Sugar High, as well as the list of the many artists involved with the project, go to sugarhighenid.com.
