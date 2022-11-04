ENID, Okla. — An art exhibit of paintings by Jim Bray will be Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Matthew' Episcopal Church.
The exhibit will be 5-8 p.m. at the church, 518 W. Randolph, and will celebrate his railroad paintings with discussion and light refreshments. Margaret Moss is curator of the event, which is free to the public.
Bray, who now lives in Joplin, Mo., has established an international reputation with his works in watercolor and collage. Now retired, Bray was head of the art department at Missouri Southern State University for 12 years and taught courses in watercolor, life drawing, painting and typography. He formerly was Art Department chair at Phillips University in Enid.
”His railroad paintings make me want to go out and look at trains. His use of light and dark looks three dimensional,” said Ken Kelsey, instructor of history and fine arts at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Bray became interested in trains as a youngster delivering newspapers on 13th on the east side close to the railroad.
Bray has won numerous awards over the years, and his paintings and collages are currently shown in Joplin, Nashville and Design 701 in Jonkoping, Sweden. His work also is included in many private collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.