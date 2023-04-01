ENID, Okla. — Visitors at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center throughout the next month can be transported back in time through viewing a series of photographs in display there.
“Frozen in Time: a Photographic History of Northwestern Oklahoma,” a temporary special exhibit on display at the CSRHC, focuses on a selection of photographs from Northwest Oklahoma, both past and present.
The special exhibit features photographs from Enid photographers Mike Klemme and Wess Gray, as well as from historic photographers William S. Prettyman, William Edson and Richard J. “Dick” McConkay.
Jake Krumwiede, executive director at CSRHC, said he has always thought it’s interesting to use photographs as a way to tell a visual story.
“They’re a literal look into the past,” he said of the photographs in the special exhibit. “(Seeing history this way) is very authentic. You can see the way people lived and the details of how things have changed. ... It just makes you ever-conscious of the passage of time.”
Some of the photographs in the special exhibit portray the Cherokee Strip Land Run itself; depict what local life looked like in the early 20th Century; and feature prominent individuals from the Enid area.
“Frozen in Time” will be on display until April 29 and is made possible through support from Security National Bank.
“I want people to feel nostalgic (when they look at the photographs),” Krumwiede said. “When people look at photographs, it is, in a lot of ways, a trip back in time and a way to remember things that are long gone. Sometimes, the photographs are the only ties you have to different moments in time.”
An opening night event — included with the price of regular admission — for “Frozen in Time” will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at CSRHC, according to a CSRHC press release.
Klemme and Gray will be available to talk about “Frozen in Time” and their work.
The opening night event takes place at the same time as CSRHC’s “Liquid History,” which will feature mixologists and historical interpreters who will take visitors through the history of popular cocktails, the release states.
“Liquid History” is the latest event in the monthly “Museum After Dark” series, and tickets are $40 per person. People must be at least 21 years old to attend, according to the release.
Ticketed group tours for “Liquid History” start at 6 p.m., with time slots available every half-hour.
For more information about the CSRHC, call (580) 237-1907 or visit https://csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.