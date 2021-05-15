ENID, Okla. — Dentists and staff ended up working longer than expected Friday afternoon providing free services to patients at Great Plains Family Dentistry during Enid’s first community dental clinic.
But to their own surprise, Great Plains staff said they weren’t stressed about a day that began at 7 a.m. and ended late at around 4:30 p.m., as some appointments had taken longer than planned.
“What’s been interesting is to see my team have fun, too,” said office manager Amber Beguin, who pulled into work at 5:30 a.m. to see patients already forming a line. “I’ll be honest, everybody came in thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this day is going to be stressful,’ and it hasn’t been.”
By the fair’s end at 2 p.m., when Enid Public Schools maintenance staff came to pick up chairs and table, around 40 adults were still waiting for an appointment. Some said they had been there since the clinic started that morning.
Appointments were first-come, first-served Friday for the total 100 adults and 33 children who were given free dental services from seven doctors — Great Plains’ Dr. Sydney Rogers and her colleague, three from Heartland Medical’s other dental clinics in Yukon and Chickasha, and other providers in Enid.
Adults received free dental extractions, when a tooth needs to be pulled because it’s beyond restoring such as from cavities that compromise tooth structure. Children got free teeth cleanings and sealants.
“It’s been pretty hectic, but we’re definitely learning as we go, and I feel like it’s been a great experience even though it’s our first one,” Rogers said between appointments. “And we’re really hopeful. … It turned into something I think even bigger than we hoped it could be.”
Co-organizer Janet Cordell, with Enid Community Clinic and a retired nurse, said because many of the children’s care would need follow-ups, she had been collecting contact info from the patients expected to be enrolled in state Medicaid, including those from the Micronesian community who in December qualified for federal Medicaid benefits.
Because the state’s SoonerCare program, which was expanded last summer to all low-income Oklahomans, is set to open for online enrollment in June, Cordell and Melinda Snowden from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority were ahead of time taking children’s information on paper from parents.
“Two of my dreams for a long time have come true recently,” Cordell said. “One of ‘em was getting the Marshallese kids on Medicaid, and the other was having this thing.”
Her co-organizer, United Way CEO Dan Schiedel, said he and Cordell for years had floated the idea to put together a one-day dental clinic, but his going to last fall’s World Homeless Day event brought it back to the forefront.
During the all-night sleep-out in the Don Haskins Park pavilion, Schiedel met one man with three kids who told him his teeth were hurting so bad, he tried pulling out a tooth with a pair of pliers and broke one off.
“We knew we had to do something,” he said. “So we started putting everything together, and everybody came together.”
Rogers volunteered her clinic and staff, then recruited area dentists. Schiedel and Cordell then organized the outdoor resource fair.
Northwest Osteopathic Foundation covered the medical and supply expenses.
EPS donated chairs and tables, while Salvation Army put together a hamburger lunch. Health providers did vitals check-ups. Organizations on site with volunteers and/or tables also included American Red Cross, United Way, the LCTA Enid Area Agency on Aging, provider Delta Dental, Garfield County Health Department and Great Salt Plains Health Center, which both provided COVID-19 vaccinations.
Maggie Jackson, with the Health Department, said staff vaccinated 10 people with all three kinds of emergency-authorized vaccines. A nearby tent also was providing antibody testing that would be used for vaccine efficacy research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.