Evergreen Life Services, a national organization with a location in Enid, helps people with mental and physical disabilities become more independent.
Evergreen provides 24-hour staffing at homes of people with disabilities, and works with them to help them learn life skills, with the amount of aid provided depending on the level of disability. Through a new program, Evergreen Life Services is currently holding a fundraiser by offering to decorate yards in the Enid community with Easter eggs.
Denise Madison, of Evergreen Life Services, said the money raised will go toward activities for those who receive aid.
“It will probably help with crafts and things they do,” Madison said. “We have a little dance, a Christmas dance, and stuff like that, so just little extra things for them to do.”
The deadline for requesting a yard to be decorated is March 27. Prices for yard decorations are $20 for 30 eggs, $30 for 50 eggs and $40 for 70 eggs. To request a yard to be decorated, call (580) 233-0359 or email aharrington@evergreenls.org.
For more information on Evergreen Life Services, visit https://evergreenls.org/locations/enid-oklahoma-division/.
