ENID, Okla. — The 2023 Out of the Darkness Northwest Oklahoma area walk will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in downtown Enid. The walk is in its fifth year, according to event co-chair Theresa Sharp.
There is a goal to raise $10,000 through the event, with the money going toward putting on suicide prevention programs and training in Northwest Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control provided to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Oklahoma ranks seventh in the nation for suicide deaths with an average of nearly 22 suicides per year per 100,000 people. The national average is 13.48 suicides per 100,000 people. Suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death in Oklahoma, and it is the second-leading cause of death in the 10-24 and 25-34 age groups in Oklahoma. According to AFSP, 71.61% of Oklahoma communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents in 2021.
There are trainings sessions meant for the public, including a program titled "Talk Saves Lives"through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The training is designed to provide people with an understanding of suicide.
The Talk Saves Lives program is a 45-minute to one-hour program that provides people with an understanding of suicide, including the latest research and what people can do locally to help save lives. People will learn common risk factors and warning signs associated with suicide and how to keep themselves and others safe.
Topics covered include the scope of the problem using research, information from research that causes people to consider suicide, as well as health, historical and environmental factors that put people at risk. It also focuses on prevention through an understanding of the protective things that lower suicide risk and strategies for managing mental health and being proactive about self care. There also is a focus on what people can do, while providing guidance on warning signs and behaviors to look for and how to get help for someone in a suicidal crisis.
"Talks Save Lives is pretty much an hour training that gives you those signs, those questions to ask and what to look for," Sharp said. "The mental health training is actually an eight-hour course, so it leans more toward the professionals in law enforcement and educators. Community members are welcome also, but most of them really enjoy the one-hour training a little bit better, but both of them teach you what to look for, the questions to ask, who to call, resources within the area and things like that."
Sharp has been involved with the awareness walks since they started in the Enid area. She said her main goal is to help raise awareness and prevent loss of life.
"I just want to help people, and I figure if I can provide the information and support across the community than hopefully I can save lives," Sharp said. "I've lost friends to suicide, so there is that personal connection, but we don't know what we don't know, so if we don't know the questions to ask how are we going to help someone?"
The Walk for Hope on Friday will consist of a walk around downtown beginning at 6:30 p.m. There also will be live music, a silent auction, face painting and a butterfly release. People can register the day of the event, with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. People interested in getting involved by searching Facebook for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Northwest Oklahoma Chapter. People also can call Sharp at (580) 977-7479.
"I would just encourage everyone to come and join us. Just to help honor those we have lost," Sharp said.
For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, go online to afsp.org.
