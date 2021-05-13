ENID, Okla. — Stride Bank Center’s manager says this year’s nearly 500 events will “shatter” the records of how many have ever been held at Enid’s downtown event center and Convention Hall.
But Stride is projected to bring in just under $300,000 in event revenue and $280,000 more from sponsorships this fiscal year — far lower than in previous years, event center General Manager Kevin Boryczki said.
Stride this year lost revenue from larger events such as concerts or other shows that were postponed or outright canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Boryczki told city commissioners during an annual budget proposal presentation Tuesday.
Stride’s management company, Spectra, also has provided discounted venue pricing for local civic groups such as Rotary Club of Enid, Enid AMBUCS and Kiwanis Club, which over the last year have more often and more regularly met at the event center’s larger-sized venues.
“Obviously we’ve been impacted significantly by COVID,” said Boryczki, who is staffed by Spectra.
And after a year getting “as close to normal as possible,” Stride Bank Center expects to double its net revenue next year with a total net operating income of $1.06 million, Boryczki reported.
A majority of Stride’s events take place in its Convention Hall. In the upcoming fiscal year, 69% are expected to be meetings and 21% banquets, Boryczki said. Days of multi-day conventions or conventions are each counted as separate events — many of which book the hall three years in advance.
Half of Stride Bank Center’s projected 78 events in its adjoining event center are expected to be sporting events, Boryczki said. The event center hosts high school sporting events and statewide tournaments, as well as the Enid Outlaws basketball team.
“What we don’t even have factored in here is — and I hope I don’t jinx them — is some playoff games that are going to be starting in July, so that’ll be a good way to kick off the first month of the fiscal year,” Boryczki said.
Stride Bank Center also already has announced 10 touring events for the upcoming year.
For non-ticketed events, at least 20% of patrons are from outside the Enid area. Boryczki said he expected that percentage to grow in the coming months because of the middle part of the country opening up sooner and not having restrictions following the pandemic.
After deducting Spectra’s $1.15 million of indirect expenses — including personnel and operating its facilities — the event center is set to end the current year with a deficit of $575,310, which the city of Enid would cover through a regular fund transfer and subsidy.
Event center fund explained
The event center fund is budgeted at a total $4,698,600 in both revenue and expenses for the fiscal year 2021-22.
The city’s Enid Event Center and Convention Hall fund receives 5% from 8% city-collected hotel tax — another 3% sent to Garfield County is later removed.
Revenue is projected to include $1.2 million of the city’s lodging tax (before county revenues are removed), $1,000 in interest, $450,000 in a transferred funds from Enid Municipal Authority, and $3.05 million in rental/event revenue.
The latter projected revenue includes all the revenue sources the event center would receive before expenses are deducted, including $1.4 million in ticket revenue.
Most of the so-called hotel tax revenue funds the city’s visitor’s bureau, Visit Enid, as well as capital items and Spectra’s management contract.
The event center expenses will include $3.47 million in operations expenses — including promoter proceeds, event operating expenses and indirect expenses — $203,000 in capital outlay and $990,000 in contractual services to Spectra and Visit Enid and the county tax revenue.
The fund initially was proposed to receive a subsidy of $419,175 of city transfers and remaining sales tax revenue at the end of the current fiscal year, in following the event center’s then-projected operating deficit.
Boryczki said Wednesday he believed city commissioners would have to vote to approve transferring an additional $158,000 in June to the event center fund. This transfer would cover the difference between this year’s initially proposed $420,000 supplement and the actual $575,000 deficit.
For fiscal year 2021-22, the event center fund is set to again receive $750,000 in hotel tax revenue — including a back-to-normal $475,000 going to Visit Enid expenses, a slightly increased $65,000 to Spectra and slightly decreased $200,000 for capital items.
After the city calculates fund expenses, no hotel tax revenue would be left next year to supplement the subsidy.
The city projects the event center to end the year a negative deficit of $30,040 after expenses.
The city of Enid would then transfer $450,000 from EMA revenue to get out of the hole and cover an operating supplement for the event center’s operating deficit.
The city always has covered the fund’s end-of-year deficit of the hotel tax expenses. This deficit — and the accompanying city subsidy to cover that difference — had decreased steadily since the event center and Convention Hall opened in fiscal year 2013. That year, the fund received $780,500 in subsidies.
City accounting manager Jennifer Smith said when hotel tax revenue is down, the city has to increase its transfers — revenue in April is finally showing a slight uptick more in line with historical numbers, she said.
Next year’s deficit and proposed operating subsidy, Boryczki said, would return to levels seen before the COVID pandemic began in the last few months of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In 2019, the event center ended with a $419,117 deficit, rising to $527,362 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
The city is set to supplement the fund with $419,960 next year once Stride incurs indirect expenses of $1.48 million, Boryczki said.
Commissioners are set to presumably take action on the city of Enid’s annual budget Tuesday.
