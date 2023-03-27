Cheryl Evans, Northern Oklahoma College president emeritus, will speak at NOC’s Women’s History Month celebration Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the Gantz Center at NOC Enid.
The program begins at 11:45 a.m.
Evans became the 13th president of NOC in 2011 as the first female president in the school's history.
Prior to that, she served 17 years at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Evans taught media courses for 10 years and chaired the communication department on the Alva campus. For the next seven years, Evans led the university’s Enid xampus.
Evans was raised in Cherokee and completed her B.A. in mass communications at Northwestern. She finished her M.A. in communication at Wichita State University and doctorate at Oklahoma State University. While at Northwestern Evans was recognized with the John Barton Distinguished Teaching and Service Award in 2004 and selected by the SGA as the John Sheffield Teacher of the Year in 2000.
Evans is an active community member having served as Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce chair for the 2010-11 year. In addition, Evans is past chair of the CDSA Board and served on the Integris Bass Health Center Board and chaired the United Way campaign drive in Enid. Evans is an ex-officio member of the Ponca City University Center Board and appointed by the governor to the Oklahoma Historical Society Board. She serves as a trustee to the Northern Oklahoma College Foundation.
Evans completed Harvard University’s Middle Management Program and Oklahoma’s Educators’ Leadership Academy.
The program is sponsored by the Northern Oklahoma College Diversity Committee.
