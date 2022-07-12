MEDFORD, Okla. — Officials announced that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the evacuation advisement surrounding the ONEOK natural gas plant in Medford has ended, and U.S. 81 has been reopened.
An explosion and a resulting fire occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the liquids fractionation facility, located 2 miles south of Medford in Grant County.
Emergency authorities spent several hours controlling the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
U.S. 81 between Medford and Pond Creek was closed shortly after, continuing through Tuesday until the announcement.
An evacuation advisement for residents living within 2 miles of the ONEOK plant was issued about an hour after the incident. It was reduced to a 1-mile radius on Sunday evening before being lifted Tuesday afternoon.
"ONEOK is grateful for the support provided by emergency responders, government authorities and the residents of Medford during the last few days," Brad Borror, manager of communications for ONEOK, said in the announcement.
